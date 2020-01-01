arsenal-vs-man-utd-tv-channel,-live-stream,-kick-off-time,-team-news,-odds-and-head-to-head

Arsenal host Manchester United on New Year’s Day with Mikel Arteta still looking for his first win in charge of the Gunners and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aiming to keep up a run in form that has seen the Red Devils lose just one in their last nine Premier League outings.

Arteta has seen his side draw with Bournemouth and lose at home to Chelsea in his two games at the helm so far, and Arsenal have dropped to 12th in the division as a result.

Manchester United are seven points and seven places better off than the Gunners, and have genuine Champions League ambitions again as they currently sit fifth just four points behind the top four.

The victory at Burnley on Saturday made it back-to-back wins for Solskjaer’s side and also saw them record their first clean sheet since September in the league.

United have won on two of their last four trips to the Emirates and go into this one as favourites with the bookmakers to pick up three points again.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match is on Wednesday 1 January with kick-off at 8pm at the Emirates.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Manchester United on and is there a live stream?



BT Sport 1 will be showing the game live, with coverage following the Man City vs Everton game.

Subcsribers can stream the action on BT Sport Player or on the BT Sport app.

Arsenal vs Manchester United odds

9/5 Arsenal



13/5 Draw



6/4 Man Utd

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

Arsenal are still without Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasniac and Calum Chambers through injury, but Arteta is hoping to call upon Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding, all of whom are facing late fitness tests.

Paul Pogba is still struggling for fitness but could feature for Manchester United, while Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly all remain sidelined as well.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 30 Sep 2019 – Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal – Premier League



10 Mar 2019 – Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd – Premier League



25 Jan 2019 – Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd – FA Cup



05 Dec 2018 – Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal – Premier League



29 Apr 2018 – Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal – Premier League

