arsenal-vs-leeds-tv-channel,-live-stream,-time,-odds,-team-news-and-head-to-head

Arsenal host Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night as new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to build some momentum with his struggling side.

The Spaniard picked up his first win as Arsenal boss last time out, beating Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League, after a disappointing defeat to Chelsea and draw with Bournemouth in his first two matches.

He has the chance to do so at home to the Championship side, although Leeds will be no pushovers as they sit top of the second tier with just four defeats in 26 league matches this season.

The West Yorkshire outfit are not in their best form, with just one win in their last five, but they will relish the chance to prove themselves against Premier League opposition.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds?

The match kicks-off at 7.56pm on Monday 6 January, with the unusual time at the Emirates due to the Heads Up campaign.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Leeds on and is there a live stream?

BBC One will be showing the game live with coverage starting at 7pm and a stream available on the BBC website and iPlayer if you have a TV licence.

Arsenal vs Leeds odds

40/85 Arsenal



15/4 Draw



11/2 Leeds

Arsenal vs Leeds team news



Arsenal are without Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney through ACL and shoulder injuries respectively, while Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin have been struggling with thigh injuries and probably won’t be risked.

Manager Mikel Arteta has made his intentions for the cup clear, though, and is expected to field a strong team.

Leeds may actually be more likely to make significant changes, with Marcelo Bielsa confirming that Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier will make their debuts and Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas will start.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 09 Jan 2012 – Arsenal 1-0 Leeds – FA Cup



19 Jan 2011 – Leeds 1-3 Arsenal – FA Cup



08 Jan 2011 – Arsenal 1-1 Leeds – FA Cup



16 Apr 2004 – Arsenal 5-0 Leeds – Premier League



04 Jan 2004 – Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – FA Cup

