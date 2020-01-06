arsenal-v-leeds:-how-to-watch-the-fa-cup-on-tv-and-live-stream

Arsenal host Leeds in one of the most tantalising ties of the FA Cup third round.

The Gunners have shown encouraging signs under Mikel Arteta so far, capped off with a big 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

Leeds will be raring to go against Premier League opposition as they edge ever-closer to a top flight comeback.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 7: 56pm on Monday 5th January 2020.

Why is Arsenal v Leeds at 7: 56pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 7: 30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Much of this game will come down to Arteta’s team selection. A full-strength Arsenal side should be able to overcome a fired-up Leeds XI, but the likelihood is that fringe stars and youngsters will represent the home side.

Marcelo Balsa’s men are top of the Championship for a reason and will prove a stern test for the Gunners if they deploy a youthful team.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leeds