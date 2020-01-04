arsenal-unlikely-to-make-signings-in-january-transfer-window-after-significant-summer-spending

Arsenal are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window due to the significant investment over the summer and with William Saliba arriving in the summer, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta picked up his first win as Gunners manager by beating Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

The Spaniard has spoken of his desire to bring in ‘one or two’ players in January, but he may have to work with the squad he has inherited from Unai Emery.

Sky Sports report that any signings are ‘unlikely’ after the huge outlay on Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli, David Luiz and Saliba in the summer.

Those five signings set Arsenal back around £137m so the board are not in a rush to get the cheque book out again soon after, especially as there has been precious little return from those arrivals thus far.

Saliba is also yet to play for the Gunners after signing from Saint-Etienne, but returning to the French club on loan for the season.

He will arrive permanently at the Emirates at the end of the season, although it will be after a disjointed campaign as he has made just five Ligue 1 appearances due to injury since signing for Arsenal.

Arteta spoke of his interest in bringing in new faces after his first game in charge against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, but he may well be disappointed.

‘We need players back from injuries, first of all, to be more solid, more compact,’ Arteta told SkySports.

‘And then we might need to do one or two things if the right players become available, to help us.

‘But at the moment I am more concerned with getting the maximum out of the players available to us.’

Arsenal have been struggling with injuries throughout the season and continue to do so, with Tierney and Calum Chambers remaining out for the foreseeable future due to a dislocated shoulder and ruptured ACL respectively.

However, Hector Bellerin and Martinelli, who have been out with thigh problems, are nearing returns.

Despite the unlikely nature of new arrivals, the Gunners continue to be linked with a host of new players, including Max Aarons, Dayot Upamecano, Thomas Lemar, Adrien Rabiot and Jerome Boateng.

While interest may well exist, summer moves look much more likely.

