arsenal-target-pablo-mari-to-become-first-signing-of-mikel-arteta-era-as-flamengo-defender-flies-to-london

Arsenal are hoping to make Flamengo defender Pablo Mari the first signing of the Mikel Arteta era, with the club working on a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Arsenal have been looking to bolster their defensive options this month, especially following a long-term injury to centre-back Calum Chambers.

Mari, 26, is a former Manchester City defender who joined Flamengo in July last year. Mari never played for City in the Premier League as he was loaned to Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruna in recent seasons.

Mari impressed in Brazil, where he became the first Spaniard to win the Copa Libertadores and played against Liverpool in the Club World Cup final last month.

The defender was photographed with Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, at Rio de Janeiro airport on Friday night ahead of his flight to London. Mari is 6ft 3in tall and will provide Arteta with a left-footed option at centre-back.