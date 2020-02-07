arsenal-squad-joined-by-new-signing-pablo-mari-for-first-dubai-warm-weather-training-session

Arsenal have begun their warm-weather training session in Dubai, with Pablo Mari among the squad in the Middle East.

The Gunners are in Dubai from Friday to Tuesday, with some members of the squad flying out early to enjoy a short holiday before the hard work began ahead of the weekend.

Mari joined on a loan from Flamengo until the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira were among those already enjoying some winter sun before joining up with the rest of the squad on the planned date.

Bukayo Saka, who is being assessed after picking up a knee injury against Burnley on Sunday, has also arrived in Dubai.

Arsenal will hope the 18-year-old’s injury is not too serious, given left-back Kieran Tierney is out for another month after shoulder surgery and Sead Kolasinac is short of fitness.

Reiss Nelson has also arrived as rehabilitation on his injury continues.