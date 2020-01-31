Arsenal signing Pablo Mari: Mikel Arteta's philosophy reflects my own vision of football

Pablo Mari is confident Mikel Arteta has both the talent and personality to reverse Arsenal’s fortunes.

Mari became Arteta’s first signing as Arsenal head coach on Tuesday, with the 26-year-old centre-back joining on loan from Flamengo. The deal includes an option to make the move permanent this summer.

The Spaniard comes in to bolster Arsenal’s defensive options, and with the Gunners currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table, Arteta needs a near-perfect run of form to keep any lingering hopes of Champions League qualification alive via the domestic route, at least.

Mari was signed by Manchester City in 2016, but never made a first-team appearance for them before eventually joining Flamengo last year following three loan spells around Europe.

(Getty Images)



It perhaps comes as no surprise that Arteta was aware of Mari’s potential given his previous role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, and the defender has backed the coach to lead the Gunners forward.

“When you build a good group and have a coaching philosophy like Mikel’s, I think he can completely change Arsenal and the current dynamic around the team,” Mari told Arsenal Player.

“I think as a coach he has everything it takes to achieve that, plus he has a very good side with top players. I think as time goes by and with the day-to-day work from Mikel, we can achieve that.

“Mikel transmitted a lot of confidence to me. He’s a great coach and he’s changing things at a big club.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)



“It’s really important to have that personality to be able take decisions at a big club during such a tricky time and I think that speaks volumes about Mikel.

“In terms of the system he uses on the pitch, I think he has very clear ideas which reflect my own vision of football.

“I want to work hard every day and every weekend to repay Mikel’s confidence in me.”