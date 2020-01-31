arsenal-sign-cedric-soares-on-loan-from-southampton-in-deadline-day-transfer-deal

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season.

The loan spell will see the Portuguese through to the end of his current Saints contract, at which point he will be able to sign for the Gunners, or any other club, as a free agent.

Soares’ arrival will provide Mikel Arteta with competition and cover for right-back Hector Bellerin, who has only recently returned from injury.

Arteta’s only alternative to the Spaniard had been a makeshift option in midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while centre-half Calum Chambers has also deputised in the position in the past but is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Soares joined Southampton from Sporting Lisbon in 2015, and has won 33 international caps for Portugal, including as part of the squad which won the 2016 European Championships.

He becomes the Gunners’ second signing of the window, after centre-back Pablo Mari arrived from Brazilian side Flamengo earlier this month, also on an initial loan deal, though the Gunners have an option-to-buy.