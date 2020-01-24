arsenal-sign-an-australian-star-of-their-own-as-caitlin-foord-arrives-to-give-them-boost-in-title-race

Arsenal capped off the Women’s Super League transfer window with their very own Australian coup, by announcing the signing of Caitlin Foord.

Following hints on their social media, Arsenal finally revealed the identity of their late signing on Friday morning, the day after the January deadline.

Foord follows three compatriots who have also migrated to the WSL this month – Chelsea’s star signing, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City).

Foord, 25, made headlines in 2011 when, aged 16, she became the youngest Australian to play at the World Cup. She has since accumulated 77 caps and makes the move from Sydney FC, where she began her career and won the W-League championship last season.

She also featured for the Portland Thorns over the summer in the North American league and has previously had stints at Sky Blue and Perth Glory.