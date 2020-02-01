arsenal-reveal-squad-numbers-for-new-loan-signings-pablo-mari-and-cedric-soares

Arsenal have confirmed squad numbers for new signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

Eager for defensive reinforcements, the Gunners moved to bring in former Manchester City centre-back Mari on Wednesday on an initial loan deal that can be made into a permanent transfer in the summer.

Southampton full-back Cedric will also spend the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Emirates Stadium after agreeing a move on deadline day.

As accidentally leaked on Thursday, Mari will wear no22 at Arsenal.

Cedric, meanwhile, takes the no17.

