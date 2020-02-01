Arsenal reveal squad numbers for new loan signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares
Arsenal have confirmed squad numbers for new signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.
Eager for defensive reinforcements, the Gunners moved to bring in former Manchester City centre-back Mari on Wednesday on an initial loan deal that can be made into a permanent transfer in the summer.
Southampton full-back Cedric will also spend the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Emirates Stadium after agreeing a move on deadline day.
As accidentally leaked on Thursday, Mari will wear no22 at Arsenal.
Cedric, meanwhile, takes the no17.
More to follow
