Arsenal players weren't worried about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Granit Xhaka leaving, says Bernd Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says none of the squad were worried Granit Xhaka or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would leave last month as they are building something special under Mikel Arteta.

Both Aubameyang and Xhaka had been linked with moves away from Arsenal, but when the transfer window slammed shut on Friday it was confirmed they were going nowhere.

The pair have been key performers for Arteta since his appointment in December and they were involved again yesterday as the Gunners extended their unbeaten start to 2020 with a 0-0 draw at Burnley.

The fact Aubameyang and Xhaka have stayed put is a major boost to Arteta as he looks to rebuild Arsenal, but Leno has revealed the squad never feared anyone would go as they can see the future is bright.

“I think not too many players talked about this,” said the goalkeeper.

“Of course there are many rumours and other people talk about this, but you never had the feeling that any player was thinking about another club or wanted to leave or was refusing to train, or something like that, or they didn’t have the mentality in the training.

“Everybody can see we have a new manager and a new mentality. We want to build something here at Arsenal.

“Maybe it takes a little bit of time, but of course we also want to have good results straight away now.

“You can see on the pitch all these rumours [don’t affect] these players – they are fighting, they are leading the team and this is the only way.”

Arteta has improved Arsenal’s defence since he came in and yesterday was the side’s third clean sheet in nine games following his appointment.

Going forward, however, the Gunners have at times struggled and they drew a blank against Burnley despite having good chances early on.

Bernd Leno in action against Burnley Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Leno admits attack is an area Arsenal need to improve and they will look to address that when they head to Dubai on Friday as part of their two-week long winter break.

“I think we have chances in every game, we just have to take the chances,” said the German.

“Yesterday we had chances to score maybe two or three goals, but I think everything comes further along.

“We are playing good. We have a good mentality. Now we have a little bit more time to work in training.

“Of course we need to score more goals because defensively we are doing very good and offensively I think we can score more goals.”

Following their draw yesterday, Arsenal have won just six Premier League games this season and that is their lowest tally after 25 league games since the 1912/13 campaign.

They were not at their slickest going forward against Burnley and Leno echoed Arteta’s words about the Turfmoor pitch not helping.

“I think in general we were defensively very good because this was a very tough game,” said Leno.

“It is a very tough stadium to play in. I think the pitch was also very dry, which made the game even more difficult for us.”