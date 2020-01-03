arsenal-players-‘blown-away’-by-mikel-arteta’s-training-sessions

Arsenal’s players and long-serving backroom staff have been ‘blown away’ by Mikel Arteta’s training sessions, according to reports.

Arteta secured his first victory since being appoint as Arsenal manager on Wednesday evening as the Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has been given little time to work with his players due to Arsenal’s busy festive fixture schedule.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Arteta has already made a ‘strong impression’ with his coaching ability.

Before Arsenal’s fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United, Arteta got his players training on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

And in his short time with the players, Arteta has already stressed the importance of winning the ball back quickly, which was on full display in the 2-0 win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Wednesday night.

Arsenal had been on a run of seven games at home without a victory and David Luiz also admitted after the win over United that the players are happier under Arteta.

‘I believe he can improve every player,’ said Luiz.

‘Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.

‘We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step.’

Nicolas Pepe, who scored Arsenal’s opening goal against United, believes Arsenal’s players are quickly picking up Arteta’s philosophy and ideas.

‘We are doing a lot, a lot of video during training in order to perform well during the match,’ said Pepe.

‘We performed well, we were solid defensively, we were good going forward.

‘It is all new for us. A new system, new instructions. We are adapting quickly.

‘That has been seen in the last three matches, even though we did not win, we were very good, we were just missing the victory, which we were able to do tonight. We need to continue like this.

‘Now we have to go on a run to get to this top four that we need to do.’





