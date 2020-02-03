arsenal-player-ratings:-pierre-emerick-aubameyang,-alexandre-lacazette-and-mesut-ozil-not-good-enough

Arsenal player ratings: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil not good enough

Arsenal started well against Burnley on Sunday but can count themselves lucky to leave with a point.

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances as the Clarets were gunning for a third win on the trot.

Simon Collings was at Turf Moor to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bernd Leno: 6

Comfortably one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season and put in another good shift today.

Hector Bellerin: 6

Another 90 minutes under his belt as he continues to comeback from injury. Tested by Dwight McNeil, but held firm.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Shkodran Mustafi: 7

Looks reborn compared to the player he was under Unai Emery and dealt with the threat of striker Chris Wood.

David Luiz: 7

Established himself as Arsenal’s leader at the back under Mikel Arteta and was solid again today.

Bukayo Saka: 5

Looked bright early on but then picked up a knock and was forced to come off at half-time.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Matteo Guendouzi: 6

Was full of energy and running in the middle of the park and built on a good showing against Bournemouth.

Granit Xhaka: 7

Started in midfield, but was forced to fill in at left-back when Saka went off. Did well in both positions.

Gabriel Martinelli: 5

Worked tirelessly, as he always does, but did not seem as effective playing on the right as he does when out left.

(PA)

Mesut Ozil: 5

Had a quiet and frustrating afternoon, which was summed up by the fact he was booked for dissent in the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5

Given his goal record against Burnley you expected him to shine, but he missed good chances in either half.

Alexandre Lacazette: 4

Missed a good chance early on and struggled against the physical centre-back pairing of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

Substitutes  

Lucas Torreira​ (45’): 6, threw himself about and added some bite to midfield when he came on.

Joe Willock (63′): 5, added some legs to the No10 role but final pass was lacking from time to time.
Eddie Nketiah (89′): N/A

