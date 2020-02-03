Arsenal player ratings: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil not good enough
Arsenal started well against Burnley on Sunday but can count themselves lucky to leave with a point.
Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances as the Clarets were gunning for a third win on the trot.
Simon Collings was at Turf Moor to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s side.
Bernd Leno: 6
Comfortably one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season and put in another good shift today.
Hector Bellerin: 6
Another 90 minutes under his belt as he continues to comeback from injury. Tested by Dwight McNeil, but held firm.
Shkodran Mustafi: 7
Looks reborn compared to the player he was under Unai Emery and dealt with the threat of striker Chris Wood.
David Luiz: 7
Established himself as Arsenal’s leader at the back under Mikel Arteta and was solid again today.
Bukayo Saka: 5
Looked bright early on but then picked up a knock and was forced to come off at half-time.
Matteo Guendouzi: 6
Was full of energy and running in the middle of the park and built on a good showing against Bournemouth.
Granit Xhaka: 7
Started in midfield, but was forced to fill in at left-back when Saka went off. Did well in both positions.
Gabriel Martinelli: 5
Worked tirelessly, as he always does, but did not seem as effective playing on the right as he does when out left.
Mesut Ozil: 5
Had a quiet and frustrating afternoon, which was summed up by the fact he was booked for dissent in the first half.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5
Given his goal record against Burnley you expected him to shine, but he missed good chances in either half.
Alexandre Lacazette: 4
Missed a good chance early on and struggled against the physical centre-back pairing of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.
Substitutes
Lucas Torreira (45’): 6, threw himself about and added some bite to midfield when he came on.
Joe Willock (63′): 5, added some legs to the No10 role but final pass was lacking from time to time.
Eddie Nketiah (89′): N/A