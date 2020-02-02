arsenal-player-ratings:-bukayo-saka-and-eddie-nketiah-with-the-goals-as-the-kids-impress-in-the-fa-cup

Arsenal were given a very late scare by Bournemouth in an FA Cup fourth round tie which the Gunners dominated throughout.

Jack Rosser was at the Vitality Stadium to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s side.

Emiliano Martinez 6

Didn’t have much to do but was on hand when called upon.

Hector Bellerin 6

Captained Arsenal again but had rather little to deal with coming down the left from Bournemouth. Minutes in the tank the most important thing for him right now.

Shkodran Mustafi 6

Showed promise before being stretchered off after an hour, even got a chant from the travelling fans

Mustafi had played well prior to his second half injury Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Sokratis 6

Could have moved the ball a little quicker but a commanding presence nonetheless.

Bukayo Saka 7

The perfect mix of power and precision to open the scoring early on, dovetailed well with Martinelli down the left.

Saka gave Arsenal the lead inside 5 minutes Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Matteo Guendouzi 6

Dropped deep and protected the back four well, lost control a little in a spat with Dan Gosling.

Granit Xhaka 7

Looking a new man under Arteta. Dropped into the space left by Saka when Arsenal were on the ball and hardly put a foot wrong.

Nicolas Pepe 5

Rather ineffective against an inexperienced full-back in Jack Simpson, tried a few moves but nothing came off.

Joe Willock 7

Strength and ambition to create the chance for the first goal and played an important role in the second too. Faded a little in the second half but helped wrap the game up in the first

Martinelli in action against Bournemouth Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Driving runs caused havoc down the left for Bournemouth, such an exciting prospect.

Eddie Nketiah 6

The perfect statement on his first start since returning from loan at Leeds. Looked comfortable leading the line

Nketiah scored Arsenal’s second goal Photo: Getty Images

Substitutes

Rob Holding (62’) 6

Dani Ceballos (69) 6