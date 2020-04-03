🔥Arsenal news this morning: Transfer rumours and gossip today – Marc Roca latest, Jonathan David update🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s daily round-up of all the latest Arsenal news, transfer updates, plus all the best rumours and gossip about the Gunners.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the football season to a standstill, but we will be keeping you up to date with all the news on Arsenal Football Club.

Gnabry in an Arsenal shirt?

Serge Gnabry has returned to London twice this season, with goals against Tottenham (four, actually) and Chelsea in the Champions League delighting Arsenal fans.

The former Gunner declared on both occasions that ‘London is Red’, and now he’s sent supporters into a frenzy by training at home during the lockdown with an Arsenal shirt on.

Gnabry has, of course, opted for the sleek retro ‘bruised banana’ away kit – and while Arsenal may not be able to afford to re-sign the German forward, they (and Mesut Ozil, who tweeted to Gnabry) will always know where his heart truly lies.

Marc Roca to north London?

Any Arsenal fans scratching around for transfer updates over the past few days will no doubt have noticed Marc Roca being linked to the club.

The 23-year-old Espanyol midfielder is reportedly a target for Mikel Arteta, who needs to stock up in the middle should Dani Ceballos’ loan deal not result in a permanent move.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Roca was a target for Arsenal last summer before they opted to bring in Ceballos – and the paper also reports that Roca has already received an offer from the Gunners.

Roca has a release clause of £35million, but much will depend on how the rest of the season plays out. Should LaLiga resume, Espanyol are currently bottom of the table – and were they to be relegated, Arsenal might feel they can do a deal for below that release clause.

Jonathan David talks up Premier League move

Candaian forward Jonathan David has also been linked with a move to Arsenal of late, with the 20-year-old rated as a bright prospect for the future.

David is currently playing for Gent in Belgium, where he has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances this season – though the Jupiler Pro League 2019/20 campaign was brought to a close yesterday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Guardian, David said of a potential move to England: “I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal.

“The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

Interest in David will likely be high, but should the Gunners decide to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer, it’s likely Arteta will have enough of a budget to be in the mix.

Speaking of Aubameyang…

The Telegraph reports that the Covid-19 shutdown will leave clubs with a ‘headache’ regarding contract extensions for players like Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain’s contract expires in summer 2021, which realistically means that he will have less than a year to run on his current deal if and when the 2019/20 season is finished.

That means clubs like Arsenal – and Man City with Leroy Sane – may have to get creative regarding potential contract extensions as football enters uncharted territory.

What about Ceballos?

We mentioned the Spaniard earlier, and the Mirror reports that Real Madrid have put him on a list of players ‘surplus to requirements’ at the Bernabeu – not terribly surprising, to be honest… but that could pave the way for a cut-price bid from Arsenal if they really want him.