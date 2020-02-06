arsenal-must-sell-aubameyang-this-summer-if-contract-talks-break-down,-says-kevin-campbell

Arsenal must sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer if he fails to agree terms on a new contract, says former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell.

The 30-year-old has been the Gunners’ standout performer in an otherwise disappointing season so far with 14 goals in 23 Premier League games, and also replaced Granit Xhaka as club captain earlier this season.

But the north London side risk losing their star man on a free transfer as the Gabonese striker’s contract has less than 18 months to run – a situation they faced before with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Barcelona director Eric Abidal revealed this week that Aubameyang is on their list of summer targets as they seek a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Campbell believes if the Gunners fail in their attempts to tie down Aubameyang, they should cash in and find a replacement.

“My thoughts are Arsenal can’t afford to be in a difficult situation, sticky situation, having a player run his contract down anymore.

“I think it’s got to be put on the table to Aubameyang and I’m sure, if they’re in their right mind, they’ve been negotiating.

“So it’s going to come to the summer, it’s going to come to a head in the summer. If Aubameyang isn’t going to sign, they’re going to have to sell him.

“They’re going to have to get something for him in order to replace him. I think that’s the key.

“We can’t afford to lose his goals but a different solution probably has to come about. And this is where a lot of the trust in [Mikel] Arteta is going to come into play.

Aubameyang was named club captain earlier this season but the striker could leave if new terms are not agreed Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think either way, if he’s going to run his contract down, he’s going to have to be sold.”