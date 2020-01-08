arsenal-midfielder-granit-xhaka-would-be-a-‘hell-of-a-player’-at-liverpool,-says-danny-murphy

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would be ‘a hell of a player’ at Premier League leaders Liverpool, according to Danny Murphy.

Xhaka has endured a turbulent spell at the Emirates since joining Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach four years ago.

While the Switzerland international has made more than 150 appearances for the Premier League club, he has had a strained relationship with Arsenal’s fans, which came to a head in October.

Xhaka lost the captain’s armband after clashing with his own fans during a home match against Crystal Palace and has only recently begun to feature regularly for Arsenal again.

The 27-year-old is being strongly linked with a January move away from north London but Murphy has defended Xhaka, claiming he would flourish alongside better players at a club like Liverpool.

‘If Xhaka was in Liverpool’s side with Henderson and Fabinho, he would look a hell of a player because he is technically good, a good passer, has a great shot on him and he has the ability with his great left foot to open you up,’ Murphy told talkSPORT.

‘But when you are playing in a team that is struggling a bit, he is a passenger defensively and a liability.

‘It is a dilemma for Mikel Arteta because he has a squad that needs a bit of tinkering.’

Xhaka played 90 minutes of Arsenal’s last fixture, a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

