arsenal-make-approach-to-sign-dries-mertens-from-napoli

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Dries Mertens on a free transfer from Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners are looking for new signings this month with Mikel Arteta prioritising a move for a new central defender following Calum Chambers’ season-ending injury.

But Arteta could also be in the market for a new attacker at the end of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is still in doubt.

Aubameyang will have just a year remaining on his current contract at the end of the season, while reports have claimed that the striker has already told Arteta that he wants to leave Arsenal this summer as he wants to join a side capable of winning major trophies.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sport Italia, Arsenal are already lining up a potential replacement and an initial approach has been made for Mertens.

The 32-year-old is out of contract with Napoli at the end of the season and is now free to negotiate a contract with other clubs.

Mertens would therefore represent a cheap solution for Arsenal, who are already operating on a restricted transfer budget and are reportedly exploring loan deals this month.

The Belgium international would also offer Arteta a versatile option in Arsenal’s attack as he is capable of playing on the left side or through the middle.

Mertens has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Napoli this season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Arteta, meanwhile, has warned that Arsenal could struggle to complete a signing during the January transfer window.

‘At the moment there is nothing coming up,’ Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

‘The club is working on a few things but you know how difficult this window is and I’m not expecting many things.’





