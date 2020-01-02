arsenal-join-january-battle-to-sign-nathan-ake-after-calum-chambers-injury-alters-mikel-arteta-transfer-plans

Arsenal are set to join the January tug-of-war for Nathan Ake that could involve as many as five Premier League clubs after Mikel Arteta admitted that the injury to Calum Chambers has changed his transfer plans.

Chambers underwent surgery on Thursday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee in the defeat to Chelsea and Arsenal confirmed he will be out for between six to nine months.

Chelsea remain favourites to re-sign Ake thanks to an agreement that they can buy him for £40 million as part of the deal that took the defender to Bournemouth in 2017.

But Chelsea are facing the growing threat of competition for Ake if they do not complete the signing early in this month’s transfer window.

Arsenal have placed Ake high on their list of potential replacements for Chambers, along with Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamenco, while Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Everton are also monitoring his situation.

The fact Chelsea can re-sign Ake for £40m means that Bournemouth may be forced to listen to bids of £45m from rival clubs. The 24 year-old has been out with a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the next round of Premier League games.

While he is best at centre-back, Ake can fill in at left-back and play in defensive midfield. He is also comfortable in the centre of a back four or in a back three.