arsenal-in-race-to-sign-djene-dakonam-after-being-scouted-by-unai-emery

Arsenal are in the race to sign Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta looking to recruit a new central defender following Calum Chambers’ season-ending injury.

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano have both been linked this month.

But according to The Sun, Arsenal are also interested in signing Dakonam.

The report claims that Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old ahead of a potential move.

Dakonam has been on Arsenal’s radar for at least a year as Unai Emery, who was sacked by the Gunners in November, scouted the Togo international in action for Getafe last season.

Dakonam, whose contract expires in 2023, is also capable of playing at right-back.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also held talks over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The 27-year-old’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and the Gunners are looking to complete a cut-price deal in January.





