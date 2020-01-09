arsenal-in-race-to-sign-brazil-right-back-yan-couto

Arsenal are in the race to sign Coritiba right-back Yan Couto, according to reports in Brazil.

The 17-year-old has not yet made his senior debut for Coritiba but has been a regular for Brazil’s national team at youth level and played a key role in his nation’s win at the Under-17 World Cup in November.

According to Globoesporte, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are leading the chase to sign Couto and the Brazilian club have set a €5 million (£4.2m) asking price for the defender.

Couto’s contract expires at the end of the year and Coritiba expect to sell the defender ‘in the coming days’.

But Couto would not be able to join Arsenal until he turns 18 in June.

Globoesporte report that Couto’s agent has already held talks with three top clubs in Europe and teams are aware of Coritiba’s £4.2m valuation.

‘I know him very well because I’ve followed the youth teams a lot,’ said Coritiba coach Eduardo Barroca.

‘Of course, he is a very good player.

‘He is a very young player and is already consolidating himself as a top player. We are working normally in these early days and expect to count on him in this period that he is here.’

Last year, Edu played a key role in Arsenal’s surprise move for Gabriel Martinelli, who was signed from Brazilian side Ituano.





