arsenal-hoping-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-ban-for-challenge-on-max-meyer-will-be-reduced

Arsenal hope that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s punishment for his challenge on Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer will be reduced from three games.
The Arsenal captain and top scorer was sent off on Saturday after his tackle on Meyer was upgraded from a yellow card to a red by video assistant referee Craig Pawson.
The club have asked the FA to review the challenge in the hope that his ban can be reduced ahead of upcoming matches against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal head coach, admitted after the match that the tackle looked “nasty” but the club feel a three-game ban is excessive as the striker did not use excessive force.
There have been other cases of similar challenges not receiving red cards, such as the tackle made by Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.
Arsenal have not launched an appeal for Aubameyang’s red card to be overturned, but they can claim under FA regulations that a three-game ban is unfair.
According to FA rules, a club can “seek to limit the consequences of a player’s straight red card” if they can show the three-game punishment is “clearly excessive”.
Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, said on Saturday that his only surprise was how long the VAR needed to decide it was a red-card tackle.
“I knew at the time it was a severe challenge and I’m not accusing Aubameyang of wanting deliberately to do that, but it was a bad challenge, a forward’s challenge,” said Hodgson.
“He’s had his ankle bent almost in half, a 90-degree angle. The only thing that surprised me is it took them so long to decide it was a red card, because I don’t think I’ve seen a challenge which was more obviously a red card than that in a long, long time.”
In a statement after the match, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said: “The VAR looked at the incident and determined that the point of contact and the intensity of the challenge endangered the safety of the opponent and recommended upgrading the yellow card to a red card for serious foul play.”