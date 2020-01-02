arsenal-forced-to-consider-defensive-addition-with-calum-chambers-undergoing-knee-surgery

Calum Chambers has undergone surgery on the knee injury that Arsenal fear has ended his season and has forced head coach Mikel Arteta to change his plans for the January transfer window.
Central defender Chambers suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in the defeat to Chelsea, which leaves Arteta short of options at the back.
Arteta had made signing a new midfielder, with Adrien Rabiot among his targets, his number one priority for January, but hinted he will now have to sign a new defender to cover for the loss of Chambers.
Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, who is also on Chelsea’s radar and can play a variety of positions, and Daniele Rugani of Juventus are all thought to be in Arsenal’s thoughts.
Asked what Arsenal fans can expect from this month’s transfer window, Arteta said: “That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that.
“My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much.”
Arsenal are yet to confirm the length of Chambers’ absence, but he is unlikely to play again this season, with the club yet to give up on getting into the top four and still in the Europa League and FA Cup.
Arteta said: “He’s in London having surgery and we will know more when he comes back from theatre. It will be a significant injury and we will see what the doctor says, but it’s not looking good.”