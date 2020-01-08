arsenal-fighting-to-stop-liverpool-from-poaching-head-of-medical-services-gary-o’driscoll

Liverpool have set their sights on poaching Arsenal’s head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll, with the Gunners facing a huge fight to convince their high-respected doctor to stay.

The Premier League leaders are preparing to lose their own head of medical services, Andrew Massey, who has been at the club since 2015 but will take up a new role with FIFA in March.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have already begun their search for a successor and want Arsenal’s long-serving doctor O’Driscoll.

He has been at the club for over a decade in various roles, first arriving when Arsene Wenger was still in charge, and previously worked for the Republic of Ireland rugby team.

O’Driscoll is very well regarded in the game and has been quickly identified as the leading contender to take over from Massey at Anfield.

But the Gunners are loathe to lose such a valuable member of their backroom team and are ‘fighting’ to keep him at the club.

There is a fear, though, that the huge upheaval that has taken place at the Emirates in recent years – coupled with O’Driscoll having roots in the north-west – could tempt him to leave.

The Arsenal club doctor is one of few staff members to have survived culls both when Wenger departed and after Unai Emery’s sacking, with some at the club complaining that the ‘DNA’ installed by the legendary French coach has started to erode.

But there is renewed optimism around London Colney following Mikel Arteta’s appointment and it is hoped that could play a role in convincing O’Driscoll to spurn Liverpool’s interest.

Nevertheless, the prospect of working with the Champions League holders – and likely new Premier League champions – could prove too tempting to resist.

