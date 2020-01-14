arsenal-feel-pierre-emerick-aubameyang’s-suspension-is-‘excessive’-and-will-try-to-reduce-it

Arsenal believe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-game suspension for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace is ‘excessive’ and are looking to try and reduce it.

The Gabon striker, who is Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 14 Premier League goals, was initially shown a yellow card for his late challenge on Max Meyer before it was upgraded to a red by VAR.

Aubameyang’s dismissal for dangerous play means he will miss Arsenal’s next three games, against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

While Arsenal will not appeal the decision or try to have it overturned, Goal.com report that they are hopeful of having the suspension reduced.

They feel Aubameyang did not use excessive force and was making a genuine attempt to win the ball, with the challenge looking far worse in slow motion.

Arsenal intend to cite other examples of similar challenges that were not punished with red cards, some of which were on their own players.

Both Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolas Pepe were lucky to escape serious injury from reckless challenges against Norwich City and West Ham respectively, while Andy Robertson was not even shown a yellow for a late tackle against Tottenham.

Discussing the tackle after the game, manager Mikel Arteta said: ‘I just watched it and it looked nasty, to be fair. Knowing Auba, there’s no intention to make such a tackle.

‘Hopefully he hasn’t been injured and we are sorry for that. The decision was made and we have to accept it.’

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was less sympathetic, saying: ‘I knew at the time it was a severe challenge and I’m not accusing Aubameyang of wanting deliberately to do that, but it was a bad challenge, a forward’s challenge.

‘He’s had his ankle bent almost in half, a 90-degree angle. The only thing that surprised me is it took them so long to decide it was a red card, because I don’t think I’ve seen a challenge which was more obviously a red card than that in a long, long time.’

