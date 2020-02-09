Arsenal fans face wait for Pablo Mari debut as Mikel Arteta warns he will be 'managed wisely'

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has pleaded for supporters to be patient with Pablo Mari as the defender waits to make his debut.

The Spanish defender signed on loan until the end of the season from the Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the January transfer window to bolster Arteta’s defensive options.

The 26-year-old joined up with the Gunners squad as they headed out to their warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the Premier League winter break.

Arteta has hinted Mari could be ready to appear in their next game against Newcastle after watching the centre-back in training but added they must handle him with caution ahead of his debut.

Asked if his new signing is ready to play, Arteta told the club’s official website: “With Pablo a little bit more than Cedric, but we have to go step by step.

“He is a new player and I am sure he is very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to manage him wisely.”

Arteta believes the winter break will give his side time to recuperate after a busy festive schedule which saw them pick up just two wins in December and January.

“One hundred per cent,” he said, when asked if he wanted a winter break when he was a player.

“We were always complaining or frustrated that the demands of games were really hectic and we didn’t have time to recover. I think it will be useful.”