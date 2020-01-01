arsenal-fan-urges-raul-sanllehi-to-sign-dayot-upamecano

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new centre-back this January and two fans took it upon themselves to push through a move for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners reportedly want Upamecano to be Mikel Arteta’s first signing and have released the funds for the Spaniard to go ahead and sign the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Upamecano, joined Leipzig back in 2017, is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in Europe and the Bundesliga club value him at around £80million.

It’s understood Arsenal have made two enquiries for the France Under-21 international Head of Football Raul Sanllehi has been at the heart of negotiations.

Upamecano is refusing to put pen to paper on a new contract at Leipzig and is open to a move to the Premier League this winter.

Amid growing speculation of a possible switch to north London, a pair of Arsenal supporters filmed themselves approaching Sanllehi in the stands at the Emirates holding a phone with a picture of Upamecano.

One of the fans can be heard telling Sanllehi, ‘Very good player’ while pointing at the picture, to which the Arsenal chief replies: ‘I know!’

Here is a video of me and @TwoFourFours telling Raúl to buy him. Our work here is done pic.twitter.com/YLdPc2BOSl — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) December 30, 2019

Arsenal head coach Arteta revealed that the club had been forced to reevaluate their January transfer plans following Calum Chambers’ injury.

‘We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the squad,’ the Spaniard said.

‘Because at the moment we have a lot of injuries like I said.

‘Some of them might be long term as well, so we have to adapt the plan.’

