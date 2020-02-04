arsenal-europa-league-squad-confirmed-with-january-signings-pablo-mari-and-cedric-soares-included

Arsenal have added new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari, and the returning Eddie Nketiah, to their Europa League squad.

Per UEFA rules, clubs are able to register a maximum of three new eligible players for the knockout rounds of the Champions League or Europa League.

Clubs competing in this season’s competitions had until midnight CET on Monday 3 February to do so, and the Gunners have made their selections.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has, according to the UEFA website, added new signings Cedric and Mari to his squad, with the pair both hoping to have an impact after joining in January.

In Pictures | Arsenal in Dubai

Striker Nketiah has also been included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad after the player returned prematurely from his loan spell at Leeds United.

The England Under-21 international had been due to stay at Elland Road until the end of the season, but he was recalled by the Gunners in January and could now get his chance in European competition.