arsenal-escape-burnley-with-a-point-after-jay-rodriguez-horror-miss

Arsenal were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after being held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned from suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace and started up front, with Mesut Ozil making his 250th appearance for the Gunners.

And it was Aubameyang who created the first chance of the game inside two minutes, crossing for Alexandre Lacazette who was waiting on the six-yard box only to glance his header wide.

On the quarter-hour mark, it was Aubameyang’s turn to have a pop at goal but the striker, put through on goal after a superb pass from David Luiz, somehow dragged his shot wide.

After Arsenal’s bright start, Burnley began to create chances themselves with Jay Rodriguez forcing Bernd Leno into a decent stop from 20 yards out.

Aubameyang showed good intiative to make a run in behind and Xhaka found him, but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope came quickly off his line to block the 30-year-old’s lob attempt.

Arsenal’s injury problems at left-back worsened when makeshift full-back Bukayo Saka came off at the break, forcing Granit Xhaka to deputise in defence.

Burnley came bursting out of the blocks in the second half and looked desperate to get the opener, with Tarkowski going close with a header from an Ashley Westwood delivery.

Minutes later, Jeff Hendrick really should have put the home side ahead when Dwight McNeil curled in a deep cross and the Ireland international headed wide, having beaten Xhaka to the punch.

Ozil’s milestone appearance lasted just 63 minutes as Arteta sent on Joe Willock to spark his side into life but the Gunners struggled to carve out a chance. That was until Lacazette curled in a cross for Aubameyang and the 14-goal striker, with the goal at his mercy, headed wide.

Then it was Burnley’s chance to go ahead. Chris Wood headed down a high ball towards Rodriguez and from close range, the striker hit the underside of the bar. Goal-line technology ruled that the ball had not crossed the line and Arsenal escaped again.

Arteta sent on Eddie Nketiah for Lacazette with only two minutes of normal time remaining chasing a winning goal, but the Gunners failed to muster an opportunity as they stuttered to a fourth consecutive draw in the league.

2020-02-02T15:59:03.750Z

Arsenal’s Premier League form over the last 16 games:LDDLDDLWLDDLWDDDPoints: 16Scored: 19Conceded: 23

FULL TIME

2020-02-02T15:50:49.713Z

FULL TIME | Burnley 0-0 ArsenalAnother disappointing result for the Gunners in a game they should have won but could also have easily lost, especially when you consider that Rodriguez chance late on.That’s four draws on the trot now – 13 for the season – although they are up to 10th in the table.

2020-02-02T15:48:20.000Z

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to be played.

SUBS

2020-02-02T15:47:10.893Z

88 mins: Arteta’s left it late, very late, as he sends on Nketiah for Lacazette.Not much time at all to make an impact.

2020-02-02T15:42:36.676Z

84 mins: Time is running out for Arsenal here and they’re not exactly in control of the game.Will Arteta be tempted to throw on Eddie Nketiah or Nicolas Pepe?

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-02T15:38:57.150Z

81 mins: Tarkowski goes in late on Willock to earn himself a yellow card.

2020-02-02T15:37:19.570Z

78 mins: OFF THE BAR! GOAL?! NO!Rodriguez is desperately unlucky!Oh my goodness. Arsenal are left wanting at the back as Wood heads towards Rodriguez and he thunders a shot against the underside of the bar which bounces down and Arsenal clear.Goal-line technology shows it was an inch away from going over the line. Margins!

2020-02-02T15:33:38.750Z

75 mins: Another Aubameyang chance!Almost a carbon copy of the chance in the first half, this time it’s Lacazette who curls in a fine cross and Aubameyang heads wide.He’s had three or four golden chances to score today and taken none of them.

2020-02-02T15:31:36.470Z

73 mins: More concern for Arsenal here as Luiz goes down after colliding with Pope and then actually, the goalkeeper landed on him after that.Thankfully, the Brazilian is up and running after treatment for the physio.

2020-02-02T15:28:48.173Z

70 mins: Lacazette chases a lost cause and the Burnley defence look nervous as Mee leaves it for Pope, who clears in a panic.All it takes is one long ball up field from the goalkeeper to put Mustafi under pressure and he takes no chances, heading out of play.That’s about as good as it has got in the past 10 minutes or so.

2020-02-02T15:26:01.560Z

67 mins: Willock gets his first touches after coming on and Burnely invite him to stride forward, but the young midfielder shoots way wide from 20 yards.Aubameyang looked the better option on the left and with 14 goals this season, you’d bank on him scoring with his next chance.

SUBS

2020-02-02T15:20:45.153Z

63 mins: Ozil’s 250th appearance ends prematurely.He’s been replaced by Joe Willock. A fairly quiet afternoon for the German playmaker.

2020-02-02T15:18:03.033Z

59 mins: Burnley are piling on the pressure!Lowton finds Taylor with a cross-field pass and he cuts it back to McNeil. His deep cross finds Hendrick at the far post but somehow, the Ireland midfielder heads wide of the target.Arsenal very fortunate not to be behind.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-02T15:15:50.000Z

57 mins: Torreira chops down Taylor, who had done well to get past Martinelli, and now he’s been booked as well.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T15:15:13.603Z

Simon Collings at Turf Moor”A good start from Burnley to the second half. They’re winning every second ball at the moment and Arsenal are a bit flat. To make matters worse, Lacazette can’t get hold of the ball up top so they’ve no outlet.”

2020-02-02T15:14:32.803Z

55 mins: Tarkowski heads wide!Big chance for the home side and Arsenal get away with one.Westwood whips in an accurate delivery and the Burnley players are queuing up to get on the end of it, but Tarkowski heads wide.It probably would have been ruled out once the VAR officials got their measuring lines out, as it was a marginal offside decision, but the warning is there.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-02T15:12:57.623Z

54 mins: Lowtown pounces on the loose pass from Guendouzi and rounds Ozil too easily.Xhaka takes it upon himself to stop the defender with a cynical barge and rightly gets his name taken.

2020-02-02T15:09:44.323Z

50 mins: There’s a lack of fluency in Arsenal’s play that we have seen in recent weeks – the space between midfield in attack just seems to be so big and Burnley are finding it easy to pick off the passes.It’s going to take a piece of magic to unlock that defence today, you’d expect.

KICK OFF

2020-02-02T15:02:32.060Z

SECOND HALFWe’re back underway at Turf Moor. A big 45 minutes ahead for Arsenal. They simply have to win.

SUBS

2020-02-02T15:01:47.933Z

Change at the break for ArsenalLucas Torreira is coming on at the interval with Saka going off after struggling with that earlier knock.That will see Xhaka move to left-back.

