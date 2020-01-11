arsenal-equal-unwanted-record-after-disappointing-crystal-palace-draw

Arsenal dropped points from a winning position yet again this season in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, equalling an unwanted Premier League record for the club in the process.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners in front, sweeping home after a neat move from Mikel Arteta’s side, who led 1-0 at the break at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew levelled things up after half-time, with his heavily deflected shot cannoning off David Luiz beyond Bernd Leno, before Aubameyang was sent off for a heavy challenge on Max Meyer.

It was the fifth time this season Arsenal had failed to win a Premier League game when leading at half-time, matching their previous highest total in the 2010/11 campaign.

They have drawn four and lost one of those games, but it points to an ongoing issue of holding onto a lead once they get in front.

Palace centre-half Gary Cahill, however, was frustrated that his side didn’t get all three points.

‘It was frustrating,’ he told BT Sport. ‘When they went down to ten, we pushed a bit more.

‘Frustrating not to get the win. But then again first half they were very good, we found it tough to deal with their passing and movement.

‘But when we got to grips with it, I thought we certainly deserved a point.’

