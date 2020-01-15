arsenal-decide-against-sending-eddie-nketiah-back-out-on-loan-after-forward-impresses-head-coach-mikel-arteta

Eddie Nketiah will be staying at Arsenal until the end of the season rather than going back out on loan, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Nketiah was due to be loaned out for the second half of the campaign after he was recalled from his spell at Leeds United, with Bristol City keen on recruiting the striker.

But it has now been decided that Nketiah will stay and compete for a place in the Arsenal first team.

Nketiah has been training with Mikel Arteta’s side since returning to the club and has impressed the new head coach with his attitude.