arsenal-captain-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-breaks-silence-after-red-card-against-crystal-palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he did not meant to injure Max Meyer with the foul which earned him a red card against Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal captain had fired his side into an early lead, finishing a fine passing move in typically economical fashion but the Gunners were unable to build on their early lead.

A series of defensive errors culminated in Jordan Ayew’s deflected equaliser shortly after half time and Arsenal were left to cling onto a point after Aubameyang was red carded midway through the second period.

Referee Paul Tierney originally handed Aubameyang a yellow card after he tried to tackle Meyer but missed the ball and made contact with the German’s ankle forcing VAR to intervene.

‘Hopefully Max Meyer [will] get well soon,’ Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

‘I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard and I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw we keep going.’

