arsenal-boss-mikel-arteta-praises-david-luiz-for-responding-to-his-demands

Mikel Arteta has revealed he told David Luiz he had to ‘step up’ after arriving at Arsenal as their new head coach.

Former Chelsea star Luiz has faced steady criticism at the Emirates since joining last summer and was dropped by interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta restored Luiz to the starting line-up when he took over and opened up on how the rejuvenated Brazilian reacted to his orders.

‘Yes, that’s what I wanted to demand of him,’ Arteta said about Luiz being a mentor for young players.

‘He is a player that has won more trophies than anybody else in that dressing room.

‘We have to use that in a very powerful way. I wanted him to step up, I wanted him to put all his qualities, his personality and his experience, towards the team and he made a big step forward.

‘I am very, very pleased with him. Is he becoming more consistent?

‘I hope so. In the games he has played under me so far, he has been terrific.

‘His attitude in training, the way he communicates with his team-mates, his desire to still learn, it’s superb. I am delighted with him.’

Arsenal play Crystal Palace on Saturday aiming to secure successive league wins for just the second time this season.

Arteta wants to push Arsenal up the Premier League table, with the Gunners currently languishing in tenth place and nine points off the final Champions League spot.

