arsenal-boss-mikel-arteta-on-further-transfer-business:-you-never-know

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes their transfer business is done for January but refused to rule out the possibility of a late deal.

The Gunners have signed defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares this month, while Eddie Nketiah has returned from his loan spell at Leeds.

Asked about the possibility of adding a further player to his squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline, he said: “I will say no, but you never know.”

