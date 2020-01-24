arsenal-board-turn-down-dani-ceballos’-transfer-request

Arsenal have turned down Dani Ceballos’ request to leave the club this month, according to reports.

Ceballos is frustrated with his playing time at Arsenal, the 23-year-old is yet to feature under new boss Mikel Arteta, and is concerned about losing his place in the Spain squad.

The European Championships are scheduled to take place this summer and Ceballos’ last appearance for Arsenal was against Wolves on November 2.

AS claim Ceballos made his plea to Arsenal and Real Madrid to cancel his loan deal at the Emirates, but that request has now been denied.

Ceballos is not in Arteta’s immediate plans, but club chiefs still believe the midfielder could become an important member of the first-team.

Losing Ceballos would also leave Arsenal light in midfield, with the club already working on bringing in some new faces before the January transfer window closes next week.

Ceballos’ parent club, Real, do not want to get involved and have urged the player to resolve the issues at Arsenal, rather than force a move out of London.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was the one who pushed for the signing of Ceballos and promised the Spaniard he would have a starting place in his side.

Ceballos showed early promise, but that quickly faded before he picked up an injury that forced him to miss eleven games for the Gunners.

Emery was sacked during the period Ceballos spent on the sidelines and Arteta is yet to even call on him from the bench.

Arteta has already spoken about Ceballos’ future at Arsenal and insisted he is still working his way back to full fitness.

‘I know him really well from Spain,’ Arteta said of his plans for Ceballos.

‘I watched him many, many times. He always wants the ball, he has big personality to play. I like him.

‘He is getting much closer to the fitness levels that I expect from him to be competing with his teammates.

‘Obviously, he had a long-term injury and he had an adaptation to this league.

‘But he is a player that can fit our style and now he needs to make a step forward and make things difficult for me and my selection. Now he is ready to step in.

‘I like him more when he’s closer to the box rather than always coming deep to receive the ball.

‘He’s a very creative player, a player who in the final third can cause problems.’

