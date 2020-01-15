arsenal-begin-transfer-talks-with-layvin-kurzawa

Arsenal have initiated talks with Layvin Kurzawa with a view to signing the PSG defender on a free transfer in the summer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to be offered a new deal by the French champions.

Kurzawa is free to speak with any potential European suitors and according to RMC, Arsenal have already registered an interest in the experienced left-back.

Despite their remote hopes of finishing in the top four this season, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to spend heavily, if at all, in the January window and will plan for the summer market instead.

The new Arsenal head coach is said to have championed the signing of Kurzawa and could yet submit an offer to PSG before the end of the month if their injury crisis continues to worsen.

Arsenal spent £25million on Scotland international Kieran Tierney in the summer but injuries have restricted the former Celtic star to just 11 appearances this season.

Indeed, the 22-year-old is not expected to back until March after he dislocated his shoulder against West Ham in December, while the club’s only other recognised left-back, Sead Kolasinac, is nursing an ankle injury.

With Nacho Monreal having been sold in August, Bukayo Saka has been asked to fill in at left back on occasion, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos played at right-back in the recent FA Cup win over Leeds.

Kuzarwa has played 12 times for PSG this season but hasn’t featured since the French season resumed at the stat of this month.

More to follow…





