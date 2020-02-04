arrow-season-8-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Arrow — “Welcome to Hong Kong” — Image Number: AR802a_0422b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The final season of Arrow starring Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, and David Ramsey is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. If you stay up late on Tuesday night, you can stream the new season as soon as it’s available.Arrow season 8 is coming to Netflix very soon! You can watch the final season of the series starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Many fans will be staying up late on Tuesday night to binge-watch the last season of the show that started it all at The CW.The series finale aired on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and millions of fans tuned in from all over the world to send Team Arrow off. It was a good finale, and I’m happy I stuck with the series for all eight seasons.The final season of Arrow is heading to Netflix eight days after the series finale aired on The CW. Netflix and The CW used to have a deal in place that brought all new seasons of The CW shows to Netflix eight days after the finale aired. Unfortunately, that deal is no longer in place for new seasons of newer shows, but Arrow is still a part of the deal that expired last spring.Initially, there was some confusion if Arrow, The Flash and other popular CW shows would be leaving Netflix immediately, but we know the shows will stay on Netflix for at least a few years after the series ends.The first seven seasons of Arrow are available to stream on Netflix right now. If you still aren’t caught up, we highly, highly, highly recommend you do catch up before the final season is available.There are only 10 episodes in this season, so it will make for a relatively quick binge-watch, especially when compared to other seasons of the show.Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch the full Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. As we have mentioned before, the crossover is made of individual episodes of The CW shows, and those individual episodes will be added to Netflix exactly eight days after their current seasons end.We’re expecting to see those episodes sometime this spring, and we aren’t sure if we’ll get to see the Batwoman episode because it’s not coming to Netflix.Enjoy the final season of Arrow late tonight and beyond on Netflix!