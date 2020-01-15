arrow-season-8-is-coming-to-netflix-in-february-2020

Arrow season 8 is coming to Netflix very soon. The final season of the hit CW series starring Stephen Amell will be released in February 2020.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is over, and there are two episodes of Arrow season 8 left. As many fans know, those episodes will be the final two episodes of the series that started it all for the DC Comics shows on The CW.

Luckily, fans will not have to wait too long until Arrow season 8 is added to Netflix in the US.

The penultimate episode of Arrow, titled “Green Arrow and the Canaries,” also know as “Livin’ in The Future,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The series finale, then, will air on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

As with all new seasons of The CW shows, Arrow season 8 will be added to Netflix US on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. That’s exactly three weeks from the day after Crisis on Infinite Earths concluded.

It will be very interesting to see what happens in the final two episodes of Arrow after that ending. I’m not going to spoil anything because I know many of our readers watch The CW shows after they are released on Netflix.

The next episode of the series will be a backdoor pilot for a possible spinoff series that will focus on Mia Queen, played by Katherine McNamara, Laurel Lance, played by Katie Cassidy, and Dinah Drake, played by Juliana Harkavy. If things go well, we’ll probably see a series about these great characters in the future. I definitely have my fingers crossed for that happening!

It will be really interesting to see what the Arrowverse looks like after Arrow. The Flash takes over as the longest-running series, and that show has been renewed for season 7. All the other DC shows were renewed for new seasons at The CW as well.

It’s a good time to be fans of the Arrowverse!

The new seasons of The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning are also coming to Netflix later this year. Stay tuned for the release dates for those new seasons on Netflix.