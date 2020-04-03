🔥Arriving like royals, babies born at Harry and Meghan hospital during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two expectant mothers found themselves following in the footsteps of royalty when they were transferred to a private hospital in Harley Street because of the coronavirus crisis.

Twin boys Ellis and Kyan, from Barnet, and baby girl Elisa from Waltham Abbey, were born this week at The Portland hospital for Women and Children — the hospital chosen by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry for the birth of Archie last May.

The hospital, in Great Portland Street, which is run by HCA Healthcare, is working with North Middlesex hospital, in Edmonton, where the births had originally been planned, and The Whittington, in Archway, during the crisis.

It has agreed to handle higher-risk planned births, such as those of twins and some caesareans, to free up space for Covid patients at the hospitals.

Baby Elisa

The babies were the first to be born under the partnership, arriving on Tuesday.

Births at The Portland normally cost from about £6,100 but an HCA spokeswoman said the NHS would only be charged the basic cost of care, meaning the hospital makes no profit.