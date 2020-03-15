Arrested Development Star Alia Shawkat was seen hanging-out with Brad Pitt infusing the rumor of Romantic Relationship?? Is there something blooming??

Alia Shawkat, The “Arrested Development” star, is identified as the “mystery woman” who attended the Thundercat concert with Pitt over the weekend as per reports.

The duo, Shawkat and Pitt were spotted recently together in a number of events and places together including comedy shows and museums over the past few months.

Some of the movies that Shawkat has acted in are “Whip It” (2009), “The Runaways” (2010), “Cedar Rapids” (2011), and “The To Do List” (2013) . She also did the main role in the TBS series “Search Party.”

Alia explained that she was a type, who hadn’t been into a lot of relationships. She had some intimacy issues and was attracted to a certain kind of quiet strength. Sometimes it ended up expletive but she said that she was drawn to that kind of mysterious-strength thing.”

Both Shawkat and Pitt were seen close together at The Wiltern for musician Thundercat’s show. But the pair did not appear to be romantic.

It was reported that they were close together all night and seemed deep in conversation, Pitt was hanging on every word she said during the concert.

Shawkat seemed “totally at ease” and looked like having some fun after wrapping up filming on the fourth season of her critically-acclaimed series Search Party.

The whole thing did not look romantic. It seemed Pitt was stoked to be with Alia. He spent more time watching her than the band.

Also, the two kept their hands to themselves the whole time, and what happened afterward is unknown.

Beck, Ariana Grande and Ty Dollar $ign were the other celebs present.

The couple were spotted at Kanye West’s opera show at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019 before. The Orange County native and The Ad Astra actor sat together in a VIP booth and chatted with one another throughout the show.