arrested-cop’s-role-in-parliament-attack?-j&k-police-may-investigate

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday with terrorists (File)

New Delhi:

Whether arrested Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh had any role in the 2001 parliament attack could be a part of the investigations against him, a top officer said on Wednesday. The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was arrested on Saturday in a car with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Asked about whether Davinder Singh’s possible role in the parliament attack was being investigated, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said: “Aspects can be looked into if anything comes to light. There’s no bar to any aspect being looked into. Like the adviser to the Governor said, black sheep can be found anywhere. Be it anybody, we don’t spare anyone involved in unlawful acts.”

Singh had faced allegations in the past that it was he who sent parliament attack convict Afzal Guru to Delhi and arranged logistics for the terrorists who attacked parliament on December 13, 2001.

Before his execution in 2013, Afzal Guru had claimed in a letter that the police officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.

Soon after Davinder Singh’s arrest, raids at his home revealed an AK rifle and two pistols. He was posted at Srinagar international airport when 15 foreign diplomats including the US envoy came for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Investigations revealed that Singh had sheltered the terrorists at his official home next to the Army’s 15 Corps Headquarters. They set out on Saturday morning for Jammu, from where they were planning to go to Delhi. It is being investigated if Singh’s visit to Delhi was linked to the January 26 Republic Day celebration.

Singh had been awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Gallantry Medal for his role in countering the August 2017 terror attack in Pulwama in which four policemen were killed. The police are investigating if he had any role in the attack.

He is being questioned by a joint team of J&K and Central intelligence agencies.