arrest-warrant-issued-in-japan-against-carlos-ghosn’s-wife:-report

Japan:

Prosecutors in Japan have obtained an arrest warrant for Carols Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country, local media reported Tuesday.

The Kyodo and Jiji press agencies said Ghosn’s wife was accused in the warrant of “false testimony”, without further details.

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon.

