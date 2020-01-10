arrest-and-stolen-cars-recovered-after-belfast-police-pursuit







Police recover a stolen car following a pursuit ending in the Leeson Street area of west Belfast on January 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Police recover a stolen car following a pursuit ending in the Leeson Street area of west Belfast on January 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Police recover a stolen car following a pursuit ending in the Leeson Street area of west Belfast on January 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and two stolen cars recovered after a police pursuit across Belfast.

During the incident one of the cars rammed a police vehicle after it was cornered in order to make an escape. No police officers were injured.

On Friday morning two cars were taken from the Cregagh Park East area of east Belfast at around 8.45am.

Police alerted local patrols, the auto crime team, dog section and air support.

A police spokesman said: “After a number of reported sightings, at around 9am, police observed one of the stolen vehicles in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast.

“After failing to stop for police, the driver of the stolen car, in an attempt to make off, rammed the police vehicle. While significant damage was caused to the police car, thankfully no officers were injured.”

The officer continued: “The tactical pursuit and containment trained officers then pursued the vehicle as it travelled towards west Belfast.

“Concerned about the erratic and dangerous driving of the stolen car, officers called off the pursuit handing over to colleagues in the police helicopter to track the stolen vehicle, which crashed a short time later causing minor damage to a fence in the Abercorn Street North area.”

Police arrested the teen on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle-taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously, failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to another vehicle. He remains in police custody.

The spokesman added: “The second stolen vehicle has also been recovered parked in the Devonshire Place area of west Belfast and officers investigating the incident are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“While I am thankful to those people who have already come forward with information about this incident, I would still appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 282 of 10/01/20.”

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital