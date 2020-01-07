arrest-after-pupil-injured-in-‘knife-incident’-at-larne-school









The scene at Larne Grammar School in Co Antrim where a student has been taken to hospital after an incident invloving a knife.

Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

A child has been taken to hospital after what’s been described as a “knife incident” at Larne Grammar School.

A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The injured teenager, who is a Year 10 pupil, has been taken to hospital following the incident on Tuesday morning. A Belfast Trust spokesperson has described his condition as stable.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police responded to the report of a stabbing incident at a school in Larne on Tuesday.

“A 13 year old male pupil has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in police custody.”

The principal of Larne Grammar School Jonathan Wylie said: “Following an incident in school this morning a Year 10 pupil was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our primary concern and the authorities, including the PSNI, were contacted immediately. Parents have also been contacted and we are working with the Education Authority to ensure that pastoral support is available for those who require it.

“This is the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred in school and the thoughts of the entire school community are with the injured pupil and his family.

“The school will open tomorrow as usual.

“We are unable to comment further due to an ongoing PSNI investigation.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said it received a 999 call at 11.21am following reports of an incident at a premises on Lower Cairncastle Road, Larne sending an emergency crew.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient has been transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” a spokesman said.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said it was “a very concerning time” for students, staff and parents.

“You know from both national and international incidents like this how difficult it can be for those connected with the school.

“I have every confidence that Larne Grammar, like every school in Northern Ireland, has a plan in place to deal with incidents like this.”

Addressing those willing to risk carrying a weapon, he said: “There is no place for weapons in schools or anywhere else in society in this way. Whatever has happened obviously needs to be investigated.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital