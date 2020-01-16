arrest-after-man-stabbed-in-belfast-murder-attempt







A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Fortwilliam Parade in north Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A man has been stabbed a number of times in a Belfast attack police are treating as attempted murder.

It happened in a house in Fortwilliam Parade area around midnight on Wednesday.

The man is in hospital for treatment to his injuries. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have appealed for information. Information can be passed to police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital