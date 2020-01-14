around-one-in-five-adults-were-abused-as-children,-first-ever-ons-analysis-finds

Around one in five adults were abused as children, according to the first ever analysis conducted by the official government statistics body.

The research studies emotional, physical and sexual abuse – as well as domestic violence – from threats and belittlement to beatings and rape.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data estimates that 8.5 million people aged between 18 and 74 were abused or witnessed abuse as children before the age of 16.

Around 14% of adults who called one charity helpline last year had not told anyone before.

The research was compiled using data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW), the Department for Education, the Welsh Government, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac), which runs the helpline.

It aims to provide a better understanding of the scale and nature of the abuse of children.

The survey also estimated that 3.1 million were victims of sexual abuse before the age of 16 (2.4 million women and 709,000 men). This is equivalent to about one in 13 adults in this age bracket.

