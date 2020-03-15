Arnold Schwarzenegger Voices Dutch in the New Predator Video Game

Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally returning to one of his most iconic roles. The action star has confirmed that he’s reprising his role as Dutch, who we first met in the 1987 action classic Predator. Unfortunately, Schwarzenegger won’t be playing Dutch in the flesh. Instead, he’s set to provide the voice of the character in an upcoming video game, presumably Predator: Hunting Grounds, which is set to hit shelves next month.

During a recent interview. Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked if he ever watches his own movies when they come on TV. The 72-year-old actor revealed that he recently revisited the Predator franchise with his girlfriend. Further, Schwarzenegger explained that it helped him get back in the swing of things, as he’s returning to the franchise for a new video game. Here’s what Schwarzenegger had to say about it.

“The other day Predator came on, and I said to my girlfriend, ‘Let’s watch the beginning.’ And we ended up watching the whole thing because it still held up today. Other movies don’t hold up, but movies like Predator and the first Terminator really hold up, and it was really fun to watch. Interesting enough, a week later I was asked to do some voice-over for a video game that is coming out about Predator. So it was great that I watched it to get back in that mood again to do the voice-over.”

While the former Governor of California didn’t elaborate, it feels safe to assume this is Predator: Hunting Grounds. The video game was announced last year and will be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PC. Sorry Xbox One and Nintendo Switch owners who also happen to be Predator fans. The game will take a similar approach to Friday the 13th: The Game. Having Arnold Schwarzenegger on board certainly helps matters.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Players will be able to participate as a member of an elite fireteam and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator locates you. Alternatively, players can play as the Predator to hunt the other players in the game, choosing from a vast array of deadly alien tech to take them down, one by one.

Unlike other franchises, such as Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t ever returned as Dutch in a meaningful way. Shane Black’s The Predator, released in 2018, was supposed to have a role for the character, which would have expanded in potential sequels. However, Schwarzenegger declined to participate. Unfortunately, the movie was something of a box office bomb, so those sequels aren’t going to happen, which means the door, at least for now, is closed on bringing Dutch back to the big screen in a significant way. But at least we’ve got the game to look forward to. Predator: Hunting Grounds is set to arrive on April 24. This news comes to us via TheArnoldFans.

Topics: Predator, Video Games