Arnold Schwarzenegger is opting for self isolation is his personal style with a jacuzzi and cigar during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read to know more details.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has demonstrated that self-disengagement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic certainly doesn’t need to be all fate and anguish as he offered himself a jacuzzi. Sharing a video on Twitter, the Terminator star appeared to be in his component as he wore a top and shades, gripping a stogie in one hand.

Chatting to the camera, 72-year-old Arnie said: ‘Yeah I’ve been home, taking jacuzzis, smoking a stogy, I just finished a bike ride and a bit of a workout, I just keep staying at home, away from the crowds and away from outside.

‘The reason why I’m saying that is because I still see photographs and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that’s how you can get the virus.

‘That’s how you get it, contact with other people. So stay away from crowds, stay away from restaurants, and outdoor cafes, especially now in springtime, when all the kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking. ‘This is not a good idea. So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. You’ve got to go and follow those orders. Just remember – stay at home, don’t go to crowds.’

‘The important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now,’ he said in the clip. ‘No one is allowed out especially someone who is 72 years old.

‘After 65 you’re not allowed out your house anymore in California, so you gotta stay home.

Arnold’s not been hesitant to provide fans with their requests during the pandemic, with the star as of late highlighting his sweet horses in a video that encouraged fans to remain inside.