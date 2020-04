🔥Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1m of protective equipment to 'hero' hospital workers on front line of coronavirus battle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million worth of protective equipment to front line medical staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The action movie icon and former governor of California’s contribution will help seeĀ thousands ofĀ masks distributed to hospitals throughoutĀ the US city of Los Angeles.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday,Ā the 72-year-old can be seen attending one facility to make sure the right equipmentĀ had arrived.

The footage – in which Mr Schwarzenegger tearsĀ open a box to verify there areĀ N95Ā face masks inside – aired aĀ week after he announcedĀ his donation in anĀ Instagram post.

In the post, he also urgedĀ his fans and followers to do the same.

Field Hospitals around the world to battle Coronavirus

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

“This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the front lines in our hospitals, and Iā€™m proud to be part of it,” he added.

“I donated oneĀ million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

TheĀ GoFundMeĀ page for the Frontline Responders Fund advertised by Schwarzenegger has to date received more than $5.5Ā million in donations.

The fund aims to raiseĀ $10 million overall and was created by an organisation called Flexport, which said it wasĀ racing to get “critical supplies to frontline responders combating COVID-19”.

Coronavirus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Adequate protective equipment is of critical necessity to healthcare workersĀ treating infected patients, helping to protect them from catching Covid-19.

Global coronavirus statistics update

Meanwhile, the number of reported Covid-19 infectionsĀ globallyĀ has soared to more than one million, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic, which has affected every continent besides Antarcticaā€‹, has killed at least 53,179 people to date.

The US leads the world in recorded cases, with more than 245,000 confirmed infections,Ā butĀ ItalyĀ andĀ SpainĀ have suffered higher death tolls.