Arnold Schwarzenegger Also Tells His Fans To Remain At Home And Listen To The Experts – Check Him Out Having The Best Time With His Donkeys

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another celebrity who kindly asks his fans to remain home these days as much as possible. Check out his post below to see the pals who are with him while he is social distancing:

‘Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,’ he posted.

Someone said: ‘For some reason, and I can’t pinpoint exactly why, but this was the most comforting coronavirus advice I’ve absorbed so far. Leave it to the damn Terminator to actually make me feel GOOD about a freaking global pandemic.’

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

A follower posted this: ‘I don’t believe you, Governor. We’re gonna need to see more of these videos to be convinced.’

One commenter said: ‘Oh sure when you have miniature horses inside the house it’s okay, but when I do it, I get threatened with divorce.’

Another follower wrote: ‘Am I the only one concerned that the video was going to end with him snapping both of their necks while still laughing??’ and someone else posted this: ‘But the small donkeys!! We will get through this with small donkeys!’

Someone else said: ‘This is the best thing I have seen on Twitter in a long time. Lulu and Whiskey need their own account because they are celebrities now!’

A follower said the following: ‘I confess this would tend to encourage me to eat at a restaurant, rather than at the Schwarzenegger residence,’ and someone else wrote: ‘PS: God bless those who must take trains and buses to work — and those close to them.’

More and more celebrities are telling their fans and followers how important social distancing is and that it’s best to remain at home as much as possible these days.

The main target is to try and contain the virus and avoid its spread as much as possible.



